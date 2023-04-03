Gear up for the change! SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) has hit the volume of 3128656

For the readers interested in the stock health of SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX). It is currently valued at $3.31. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.10, after setting-off with the price of $3.05. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.65 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.00.Recently in News on March 31, 2023, SCYNEXIS Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update. SCYNEXIS announced it has signed an exclusive agreement with GSK to commercialize and further develop BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets) for all indications. GSK will make an upfront payment to SCYNEXIS of $90 million, as well as potential future milestones and tiered royalties. You can read further details here

SCYNEXIS Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.95 on 04/04/22, with the lowest value was $1.15 for the same time period, recorded on 03/20/23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) full year performance was -15.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SCYNEXIS Inc. shares are logging -16.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 188.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.15 and $3.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3128656 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) recorded performance in the market was 112.37%, having the revenues showcasing 112.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 96.00M, as it employees total of 56 workers.

The Analysts eye on SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the SCYNEXIS Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.80, with a change in the price was noted +1.02. In a similar fashion, SCYNEXIS Inc. posted a movement of +45.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 963,233 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SCYX is recording 2.63 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.63.

Technical rundown of SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX)

Raw Stochastic average of SCYNEXIS Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 100.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 97.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.79%.

Considering, the past performance of SCYNEXIS Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 112.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 38.04%, alongside a downfall of -15.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 91.50% in the 7-day charts and went up by 88.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 112.37% during last recorded quarter.