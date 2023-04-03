Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN). It is currently valued at $1.76. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.84, after setting-off with the price of $1.67. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.63 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.63.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.0500 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $0.9170 for the same time period, recorded on 12/27/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) full year performance was -80.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares are logging -80.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 91.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.92 and $9.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 22712052 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) recorded performance in the market was 51.72%, having the revenues showcasing 55.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.05B, as it employees total of 2570 workers.

The Analysts eye on Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.6430, with a change in the price was noted -0.26. In a similar fashion, Opendoor Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -12.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 26,276,088 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OPEN is recording 4.93 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.66.

Technical rundown of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Raw Stochastic average of Opendoor Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.79%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.43%.

Considering, the past performance of Opendoor Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 51.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -43.95%, alongside a downfall of -80.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.02% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 55.75% during last recorded quarter.