Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD): Major Movement on the Horizon

At the end of the latest market close, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) was valued at $1.08. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.14 while reaching the peak value of $1.21 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.05. The stock current value is $1.20.Recently in News on March 24, 2023, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Announces Extension of Exchange Offer with respect to its Outstanding 8.50% Senior Notes due 2024. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the “Company”) (NYSE: DBD) today announced it has extended its previously announced public exchange offer (the “Exchange Offer”) with respect to the Company’s outstanding 8.50% Senior Notes due 2024 (144A CUSIP: 253651AA1; REG S CUSIP: U25316AA5; Registered CUSIP: 253651AC7) (the “2024 Senior Notes”). You can read further details here

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.2859 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $0.7004 for the same time period, recorded on 03/21/23.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) full year performance was -82.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares are logging -82.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 71.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.70 and $6.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4439055 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) recorded performance in the market was -15.49%, having the revenues showcasing -16.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 86.00M, as it employees total of 21000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.1128, with a change in the price was noted -0.90. In a similar fashion, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated posted a movement of -42.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,750,555 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD)

Raw Stochastic average of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.33%.

Considering, the past performance of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -15.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -53.31%, alongside a downfall of -82.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 47.22% in the 7-day charts and went up by -65.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.08% during last recorded quarter.