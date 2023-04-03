Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB), which is $10.30 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.235 after opening rate of $10.16 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.15 before closing at $10.21.Recently in News on March 22, 2023, Deutsche Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate to 8.00%. Deutsche Bank today announced that its New York Branch, Deutsche Bank New York (DBNY), and its affiliate Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (DBTCA) have increased their prime lending from 7.75% to 8.00% effective tomorrow, March 23, 2023. You can read further details here

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.57 on 02/01/23, with the lowest value was $7.24 for the same time period, recorded on 10/03/22.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) full year performance was -18.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares are logging -24.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 42.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.24 and $13.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3315957 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) recorded performance in the market was -10.60%, having the revenues showcasing -10.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.55B, as it employees total of 84930 workers.

Analysts verdict on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.47, with a change in the price was noted +0.51. In a similar fashion, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft posted a movement of +5.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,730,219 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DB is recording 2.65 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.65.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.04%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.98%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 39.17%, alongside a downfall of -18.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.19% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -10.60% during last recorded quarter.