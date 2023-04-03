CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is on the roll with an average volume of 9.26M in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of CVS Health Corporation (CVS). It is currently valued at $75.94. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $74.89, after setting-off with the price of $74.77. Company’s stock value dipped to $74.085 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $74.31.Recently in News on March 29, 2023, AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of CVS Health Corporation’s Aetna Inc. Subsidiaries. AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of Aetna Life Insurance Company (ALIC) (Hartford, CT) and the other members of Aetna Health & Life Group, which are operating entities of Aetna Inc. (Aetna) and wholly owned subsidiaries of CVS Health Corporation (CVS Health) [NYSE: CVS]. The outlook of the FSR is stable, while the outlook of the Long-Term ICR is positive. (Please see below for a detailed listing of the companies.). You can read further details here

CVS Health Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $107.73 on 04/11/22, with the lowest value was $72.11 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) full year performance was -24.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CVS Health Corporation shares are logging -29.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 5.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $72.11 and $107.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3603895 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CVS Health Corporation (CVS) recorded performance in the market was -18.51%, having the revenues showcasing -18.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 95.92B, as it employees total of 300000 workers.

Specialists analysis on CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the CVS Health Corporation a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 89.15, with a change in the price was noted -25.09. In a similar fashion, CVS Health Corporation posted a movement of -24.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,759,526 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CVS is recording 0.74 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.71.

Trends and Technical analysis: CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

Raw Stochastic average of CVS Health Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.52%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.56%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -20.37%, alongside a downfall of -24.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.22% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.51% during last recorded quarter.