Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN), which is $67.57 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $68.5687 after opening rate of $64.70 while the lowest price it went was recorded $63.93 before closing at $64.16.Recently in News on March 20, 2023, FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS FORMALLY LAUNCHES THE ONLY PURE FINTECH EQUITY RESEARCH PLATFORM – WITH INITIAL COVERAGE OF 25 PUBLIC FINTECH COMPANIES. LAUNCH COVERAGE: ENXTAM:ADYEN, NASDAQ:AFRM, NYSE:AXP, NASDAQ:AVDX, NYSE:BILL, NYSE:SQ, NASDAQ:COIN, NASDAQ:EXFY, NASDAQ:FLYW, NASDAQ:GLBE, NYSE:LMND, NASDAQ:MQ, NYSE:MA, NYSE:NU, NYSE:PAGS, NYSE:PAY, NASDAQ:PYPL, NASDAQ:RELY, NASDAQ:HOOD, NYSE:SHOP, NASDAQ:SOFI, NYSE:TOST, NASDAQ:UPST, NYSE:V, LSE:WISE. You can read further details here

Coinbase Global Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $206.79 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $31.55 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/23.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) full year performance was -65.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Coinbase Global Inc. shares are logging -65.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 114.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $31.55 and $198.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 15876302 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) recorded performance in the market was 90.93%, having the revenues showcasing 94.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.85B, as it employees total of 4510 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Coinbase Global Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 53.45, with a change in the price was noted +8.75. In a similar fashion, Coinbase Global Inc. posted a movement of +14.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 18,711,230 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for COIN is recording 0.63 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.62.

Technical breakdown of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)

Raw Stochastic average of Coinbase Global Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.34%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.64%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Coinbase Global Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 90.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.09%, alongside a downfall of -65.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.38% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 94.28% during last recorded quarter.