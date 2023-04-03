Citigroup Inc. (C): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Citigroup Inc. (C), which is $46.89 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $46.97 after opening rate of $46.60 while the lowest price it went was recorded $46.33 before closing at $46.07.Recently in News on March 29, 2023, Citi Brings New Lending Opportunities to Sweden with Launch of Citi Securities Lending Access™. Today, Citi Securities Services announced Nordnet AB (Nordnet), the leading pan-Nordic digital platform for savings and investments, as the first Swedish client to start lending through its innovative Citi Securities Lending Access platform. The solution will enable Nordnet to expand its already successful securities lending programme to new markets and new client segments. You can read further details here

Citigroup Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $57.40 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $40.01 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

Citigroup Inc. (C) full year performance was -14.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Citigroup Inc. shares are logging -14.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $40.01 and $54.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 15982221 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Citigroup Inc. (C) recorded performance in the market was 3.67%, having the revenues showcasing 3.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 89.67B, as it employees total of 240000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Citigroup Inc. (C)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Citigroup Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 16 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 48.07, with a change in the price was noted +1.76. In a similar fashion, Citigroup Inc. posted a movement of +3.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 19,315,910 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for C is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.49.

Technical rundown of Citigroup Inc. (C)

Raw Stochastic average of Citigroup Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.49%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.20%.

Considering, the past performance of Citigroup Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.62%, alongside a downfall of -14.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.77% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.83% during last recorded quarter.