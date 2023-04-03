Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) is priced at $8.27 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.65 and reached a high price of $8.55, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.10. The stock touched a low price of $7.32.Recently in News on March 31, 2023, Cabaletta Bio Receives FDA Clearance of IND Application for CABA-201 for Treatment of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus. – IND application cleared within 6 months of in-licensing CABA-201 binder –. You can read further details here

Cabaletta Bio Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.88 on 02/08/23, with the lowest value was $0.59 for the same time period, recorded on 09/23/22.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) full year performance was 301.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cabaletta Bio Inc. shares are logging -35.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1301.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.59 and $12.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 700243 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) recorded performance in the market was -10.59%, having the revenues showcasing -10.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 222.46M, as it employees total of 58 workers.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cabaletta Bio Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.76, with a change in the price was noted +6.02. In a similar fashion, Cabaletta Bio Inc. posted a movement of +267.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 707,362 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CABA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Cabaletta Bio Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.14%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.03%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Cabaletta Bio Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1212.70%, alongside a boost of 301.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.83% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -10.79% during last recorded quarter.