C3.ai Inc. (AI): Major Movement on the Horizon

C3.ai Inc. (AI) is priced at $33.57 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $27.74 and reached a high price of $33.57, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $27.63. The stock touched a low price of $27.21.Recently in News on March 28, 2023, C3 AI on The Financial Times 2023 List of Fastest Growing Companies. C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, has been recognized as one of the Fastest Growing Companies of 2023 by The Financial Times. This marks the third consecutive year on this prestigious list for C3 AI. You can read further details here

C3.ai Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $33.57 on 03/31/23, with the lowest value was $10.16 for the same time period, recorded on 12/28/22.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) full year performance was 45.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, C3.ai Inc. shares are logging 8.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 230.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.16 and $30.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 62393726 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the C3.ai Inc. (AI) recorded performance in the market was 200.00%, having the revenues showcasing 207.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.10B, as it employees total of 704 workers.

Specialists analysis on C3.ai Inc. (AI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the C3.ai Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.44, with a change in the price was noted +21.48. In a similar fashion, C3.ai Inc. posted a movement of +177.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 13,042,685 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: C3.ai Inc. (AI)

Raw Stochastic average of C3.ai Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 100.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.32%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 200.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 172.04%, alongside a boost of 45.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 32.85% in the 7-day charts and went down by 57.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 207.98% during last recorded quarter.