Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) is priced at $3.39 after the most recent trading session.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. shares are logging -41.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.47 and $5.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 941070 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) recorded performance in the market was -28.78%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.92M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

The Analysts eye on Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG)

Technical rundown of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.20%.

Considering, the past performance of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -28.78%. The shares increased approximately by 26.49% in the 7-day charts and went up by 24.18% in the period of the last 30 days.

