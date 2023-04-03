Boiling and ready to burst as Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) last month performance was 8.73%

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) is priced at $1.37 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.12 and reached a high price of $1.37, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.08. The stock touched a low price of $1.09.Recently in News on February 23, 2023, Remark Holdings, Inc. Smart Safety Platform (“SSP”) provides AI-powered video analytics to help the city of Edinburgh, Scotland, manage the New Year’s Eve crowd traffic during the Hogmanay Festivities. Remark Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered computer vision solutions, today announced its successful trial with the city of Edinburgh, Scotland, in utilizing its AI-powered Smart Safety Platform (“SSP”) to manage occupancy and traffic during the Hogmanay Festivities. You can read further details here

Remark Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.2000 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $0.8700 for the same time period, recorded on 03/21/23.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) full year performance was -83.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Remark Holdings Inc. shares are logging -84.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 57.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.87 and $8.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 797149 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) recorded performance in the market was 24.55%, having the revenues showcasing 21.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.70M, as it employees total of 74 workers.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Remark Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.6821, with a change in the price was noted -1.30. In a similar fashion, Remark Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -48.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 855,037 in trading volumes.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Remark Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.04%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.18%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Remark Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -49.60%, alongside a downfall of -83.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 24.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by 8.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.24% during last recorded quarter.