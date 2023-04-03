American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is on the roll with an average volume of 24.90M in the recent 3 months

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is priced at $14.75 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $14.61 and reached a high price of $14.76, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $14.47. The stock touched a low price of $14.56.Recently in News on March 27, 2023, American Airlines Donates $1.1 Million to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Over the past 38 years, American has raised more than $45 million for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation through the annual Celebrity Ski event. You can read further details here

American Airlines Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.42 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $11.65 for the same time period, recorded on 10/03/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) full year performance was -18.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Airlines Group Inc. shares are logging -31.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.65 and $21.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 12311497 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) recorded performance in the market was 15.96%, having the revenues showcasing 16.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.43B, as it employees total of 129700 workers.

The Analysts eye on American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.87, with a change in the price was noted +0.64. In a similar fashion, American Airlines Group Inc. posted a movement of +4.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 24,655,795 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

Raw Stochastic average of American Airlines Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.07%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.13%.

Considering, the past performance of American Airlines Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.41%, alongside a downfall of -18.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.51% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.14% during last recorded quarter.