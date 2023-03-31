U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

Let’s start up with the current stock price of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX), which is $5.98 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.98 after opening rate of $5.95 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.94 before closing at $5.96.Recently in News on March 21, 2023, Knight-Swift Transportation Agrees to Acquire U.S. Xpress Enterprises for $6.15 Per Share. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) (“Knight-Swift”) and U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) (“U.S. Xpress”) today announced an agreement under which Knight-Swift will acquire U.S. Xpress for a total enterprise value of approximately $808 million, excluding transaction costs. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of Knight-Swift and a Special Committee of the independent directors of the U.S. Xpress Board of Directors (“Special Committee”). It is expected to close late in the second quarter or early third quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.03 on 03/21/23, with the lowest value was $1.34 for the same time period, recorded on 02/23/23.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) full year performance was 40.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. shares are logging -0.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 347.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.34 and $6.03.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1930683 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) recorded performance in the market was 230.39%, having the revenues showcasing 304.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 314.97M, as it employees total of 9397 workers.

Market experts do have their say about U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.17, with a change in the price was noted +3.71. In a similar fashion, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. posted a movement of +163.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 490,092 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for USX is recording 2.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.51.

Technical breakdown of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX)

Raw Stochastic average of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.04%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 98.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 98.54%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 230.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 132.68%, alongside a boost of 40.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.17% in the 7-day charts and went down by 280.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 304.05% during last recorded quarter.