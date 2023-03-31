The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

At the end of the latest market close, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) was valued at $1.08. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.09 while reaching the peak value of $1.13 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.07. The stock current value is $1.12.Recently in News on March 28, 2023, OAAA Names New Chairman, Clear Channel Outdoor CEO Scott Wells, Elects Five New Board Members. Scott Wells, the CEO of both Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (“CCOH”) (NYSE: CCO) and its Americas subsidiary, is taking on the role as chair of the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA), the leading trade group representing the entire out of home (OOH) advertising industry. Wells succeeds Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar Advertising Company, as chairman of the OAAA’s board. Reilly has held the chairmanship post since May 2017. He will remain on the board as Ex-Officio Chair. You can read further details here

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.7850 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $0.9069 for the same time period, recorded on 07/12/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) full year performance was -69.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares are logging -70.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.91 and $3.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 990063 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) recorded performance in the market was 6.67%, having the revenues showcasing 10.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 524.98M, as it employees total of 4600 workers.

Analysts verdict on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3216, with a change in the price was noted -0.23. In a similar fashion, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -17.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,458,463 in trading volumes.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.89%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.76%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -19.42%, alongside a downfall of -69.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.70% in the 7-day charts and went up by -31.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.89% during last recorded quarter.