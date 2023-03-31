Take note of this Trade Activity: Braze Inc. (BRZE)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Braze Inc. (BRZE), which is $35.87 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $32.3623 after opening rate of $32.09 while the lowest price it went was recorded $31.435 before closing at $31.60.Recently in News on March 30, 2023, Braze to Acquire North Star, Exclusive Australian Reseller. Braze (Nasdaq: BRZE), the comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and the brands they love, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire North Star, its exclusive reseller in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of FY24. You can read further details here

Braze Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $50.97 on 08/10/22, with the lowest value was $22.53 for the same time period, recorded on 11/07/22.

Braze Inc. (BRZE) full year performance was -17.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Braze Inc. shares are logging -29.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.53 and $50.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1066039 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Braze Inc. (BRZE) recorded performance in the market was 31.49%, having the revenues showcasing 31.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.04B, as it employees total of 1164 workers.

Braze Inc. (BRZE) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the Braze Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 29.20, with a change in the price was noted +12.48. In a similar fashion, Braze Inc. posted a movement of +54.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 442,597 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BRZE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Braze Inc. (BRZE): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Braze Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.66%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.39%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Braze Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 31.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.78%, alongside a downfall of -17.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.08% in the 7-day charts and went up by 13.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.68% during last recorded quarter.