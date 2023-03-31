Take note of this Trade Activity: Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX)

At the end of the latest market close, Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) was valued at $7.42. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.69 while reaching the peak value of $8.88 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.532. The stock current value is $8.60.Recently in News on March 23, 2023, Amprius Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2022 Business And Financial Results. Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, today announced its business and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, which ended December 31, 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Amprius Technologies Inc. shares are logging -66.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 107.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.15 and $26.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 798509 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) recorded performance in the market was 8.45%, having the revenues showcasing 7.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 740.98M, as it employees total of 51 workers.

Analysts verdict on Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Amprius Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.37, with a change in the price was noted -1.88. In a similar fashion, Amprius Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -17.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 184,678 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMPX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Amprius Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.08%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.25%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Amprius Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.45%. The shares increased approximately by 12.42% in the 7-day charts and went down by 38.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.77% during last recorded quarter.