Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO)

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) is priced at $0.45 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.38 and reached a high price of $0.38, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.37. The stock touched a low price of $0.35.Recently in News on March 30, 2023, FOXO Technologies™ Announces Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights. FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSEAM: FOXO) (“FOXO” or the “Company”), a leader in commercializing epigenetic biomarkers of health and aging in life insurance, today reported financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2022 and accompanying business highlights. You can read further details here

FOXO Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.0000 on 09/13/22, with the lowest value was $0.2301 for the same time period, recorded on 12/27/22.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) full year performance was -95.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, FOXO Technologies Inc. shares are logging -95.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 95.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.23 and $11.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1443875 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) recorded performance in the market was 18.73%, having the revenues showcasing 52.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.69M, as it employees total of 23 workers.

Analysts verdict on FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the FOXO Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5360, with a change in the price was noted -0.10. In a similar fashion, FOXO Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -17.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,038,677 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FOXO is recording 0.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.17.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of FOXO Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.57%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.61%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of FOXO Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -68.75%, alongside a downfall of -95.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 25.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by -35.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 52.03% during last recorded quarter.