RenovoRx Inc. (RNXT): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

For the readers interested in the stock health of RenovoRx Inc. (RNXT). It is currently valued at $3.37. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.60, after setting-off with the price of $4.49. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.55 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.90.Recently in News on March 30, 2023, RenovoRx, Inc. Announces $5 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market under Nasdaq Rules. RenovoRx, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RNXT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the localized treatment of solid tumors, today announced that it has entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement with a certain institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 1,557,632 shares of the Company’s common stock (or common stock equivalents) at a purchase price of $3.21 per share of common stock (or common stock equivalent) in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about April 3, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

RenovoRx Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.74 on 03/07/23, with the lowest value was $1.50 for the same time period, recorded on 12/06/22.

RenovoRx Inc. (RNXT) full year performance was 12.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RenovoRx Inc. shares are logging -41.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 124.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.50 and $5.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 585876 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RenovoRx Inc. (RNXT) recorded performance in the market was 43.40%, having the revenues showcasing 75.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.21M, as it employees total of 6 workers.

Market experts do have their say about RenovoRx Inc. (RNXT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the RenovoRx Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.91, with a change in the price was noted +1.67. In a similar fashion, RenovoRx Inc. posted a movement of +98.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 53,085 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RNXT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of RenovoRx Inc. (RNXT)

Raw Stochastic average of RenovoRx Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.25%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.80%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of RenovoRx Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 43.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 68.50%, alongside a boost of 12.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 25.75% in the 7-day charts and went up by -33.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 75.52% during last recorded quarter.