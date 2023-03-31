PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) market price of $1.96 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD), which is $1.96 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.3763 after opening rate of $2.30 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.05 before closing at $2.13.Recently in News on March 29, 2023, PaxMedica, Inc. Provides Business Update and Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results. -Phase 3 Results for HAT-301 Retrospective Trial Expected in Second Half 2023-. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PaxMedica Inc. shares are logging -81.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.36 and $10.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 440417 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) recorded performance in the market was -3.69%, having the revenues showcasing -4.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.31M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

Market experts do have their say about PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the PaxMedica Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.21, with a change in the price was noted +0.23. In a similar fashion, PaxMedica Inc. posted a movement of +13.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,323,165 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PXMD is recording 0.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD)

Raw Stochastic average of PaxMedica Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.19%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.80%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of PaxMedica Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.69%. The shares increased approximately by 3.99% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.17% during last recorded quarter.