Market data suggests positive returns on NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)

At the end of the latest market close, NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) was valued at $4.54. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.61 while reaching the peak value of $4.83 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.58. The stock current value is $4.76.Recently in News on March 29, 2023, NextDecade to Establish Permanent Conservation at the Las Lomas Area. NextDecade Corporation (NextDecade) (NASDAQ: NEXT) plans to acquire from the Brownsville Navigation District (BND) 1,500 acres of the Las Lomas ecological preserve as part of its ongoing sustainability and community commitments tied to the Rio Grande LNG (RGLNG) project. NextDecade’s commitments include habitat mitigation, wetland restoration, emissions reductions, and community investments. You can read further details here

NextDecade Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.95 on 08/18/22, with the lowest value was $3.92 for the same time period, recorded on 03/24/23.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) full year performance was -23.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NextDecade Corporation shares are logging -46.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.92 and $8.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 515884 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) recorded performance in the market was -3.64%, having the revenues showcasing 0.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 721.95M, as it employees total of 102 workers.

The Analysts eye on NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the NextDecade Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.62, with a change in the price was noted -2.35. In a similar fashion, NextDecade Corporation posted a movement of -33.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 628,837 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NEXT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)

Raw Stochastic average of NextDecade Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.49%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.88%.

Considering, the past performance of NextDecade Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -25.51%, alongside a downfall of -23.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.42% in the 7-day charts and went up by -34.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.85% during last recorded quarter.