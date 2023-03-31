Investors have a limited window left to buy Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) is priced at $68.08 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $67.61 and reached a high price of $67.88, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $66.26. The stock touched a low price of $65.8525.Recently in News on February 23, 2023, Exact Sciences Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Private Placement of Convertible Senior Notes. Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS) (the “Company”), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced that on February 23, 2023 it entered into a privately negotiated exchange and purchase agreement (the “Agreement”) with a holder of certain of the Company’s 0.3750% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 (the “Existing 2027 Notes”) and certain of its 0.3750% Convertible Senior Notes due 2028 (the “Existing 2028 Notes”, and together with the “Existing 2027 Notes”, the “Existing Notes”). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has agreed to issue to the holder $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of a new series of 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2030 (the “2030 Notes”) in exchange for (i) $183,678,000 aggregate principal amount of the holder’s Existing 2027 Notes, (ii) $200,958,000 aggregate principal amount of the holder’s Existing 2028 Notes, and (iii) approximately $138,000,000 in cash. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur on March 1, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Exact Sciences Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $76.94 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $29.27 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) full year performance was -4.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Exact Sciences Corporation shares are logging -11.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 132.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $29.27 and $76.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1090552 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) recorded performance in the market was 37.51%, having the revenues showcasing 36.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.65B, as it employees total of 6300 workers.

Specialists analysis on Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the Exact Sciences Corporation a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 57.19, with a change in the price was noted +30.12. In a similar fashion, Exact Sciences Corporation posted a movement of +80.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,421,224 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EXAS is recording 0.74 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.74.

Trends and Technical analysis: Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

Raw Stochastic average of Exact Sciences Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.62%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.74%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 37.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 105.25%, alongside a downfall of -4.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.72% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 36.30% during last recorded quarter.