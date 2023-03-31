International Game Technology PLC (IGT) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.05M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of International Game Technology PLC (IGT), which is $26.83 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $26.43 after opening rate of $26.23 while the lowest price it went was recorded $25.78 before closing at $25.84.Recently in News on March 30, 2023, Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting and 2022 Annual Report and Accounts. International Game Technology PLC (“IGT”) (NYSE: IGT) today announced the posting of its Notice of the 2023 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”), accompanying proxy for the meeting, and the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended December 31, 2022 to shareholders. The AGM will be held at IGT’s registered office, 3rd Floor, 10 Finsbury Square, London, England, EC2A 1AF, on May 9, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. British Summer Time (BST). You can read further details here

International Game Technology PLC had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.82 on 02/09/23, with the lowest value was $15.01 for the same time period, recorded on 09/23/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) full year performance was 6.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, International Game Technology PLC shares are logging -3.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 78.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.01 and $27.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 790588 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the International Game Technology PLC (IGT) recorded performance in the market was 18.28%, having the revenues showcasing 18.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.14B, as it employees total of 10786 workers.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 24.90, with a change in the price was noted +6.91. In a similar fashion, International Game Technology PLC posted a movement of +34.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,189,644 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IGT is recording 4.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.98.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of International Game Technology PLC in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.61%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.17%.

If we look into the earlier routines of International Game Technology PLC, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 72.51%, alongside a boost of 6.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.34% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.54% during last recorded quarter.