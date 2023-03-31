Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) is priced at $5.47 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.00 and reached a high price of $5.21, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.69. The stock touched a low price of $4.51.Recently in News on March 22, 2023, Inozyme Pharma Reports Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Highlights. – Founding CEO, Axel Bolte, MSc, MBA, to retire; Douglas A. Treco, Ph.D., to succeed as CEO -. You can read further details here

Inozyme Pharma Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.25 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.99 for the same time period, recorded on 12/30/22.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) full year performance was 36.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Inozyme Pharma Inc. shares are logging -12.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 451.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.99 and $6.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1650831 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) recorded performance in the market was 420.48%, having the revenues showcasing 379.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 173.67M, as it employees total of 56 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.17, with a change in the price was noted +3.93. In a similar fashion, Inozyme Pharma Inc. posted a movement of +263.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,030,561 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for INZY is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Technical breakdown of Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY)

Raw Stochastic average of Inozyme Pharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.29%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Inozyme Pharma Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 420.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 111.00%, alongside a boost of 36.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 51.81% in the 7-day charts and went down by 91.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 379.39% during last recorded quarter.