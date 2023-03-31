Here is what you need to look for: Masco Corporation (MAS)

Masco Corporation (MAS) is priced at $49.36 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $49.30 and reached a high price of $49.37, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $48.43. The stock touched a low price of $48.24.Recently in News on March 28, 2023, Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2023 First Quarter. Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) announced today that it will hold a conference call regarding 2023 first quarter results on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will be hosted by Masco President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Allman. Participants in the call are asked to register five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time by dialing 888-259-6580 and from outside the U.S. at 416-764-8624. Please use the conference identification number 84009924. You can read further details here

Masco Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $58.18 on 05/27/22, with the lowest value was $42.33 for the same time period, recorded on 10/26/22.

Masco Corporation (MAS) full year performance was -7.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Masco Corporation shares are logging -15.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $42.33 and $58.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 574077 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Masco Corporation (MAS) recorded performance in the market was 5.76%, having the revenues showcasing 4.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.98B, as it employees total of 19000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Masco Corporation (MAS)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Masco Corporation a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 50.51, with a change in the price was noted +5.81. In a similar fashion, Masco Corporation posted a movement of +13.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,797,922 in trading volumes.

Masco Corporation (MAS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Masco Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.22%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.20%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Masco Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.40%, alongside a downfall of -7.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.70% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.51% during last recorded quarter.