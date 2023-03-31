Get in on this Buy-In Opportunity with Teradyne Inc. (TER)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Teradyne Inc. (TER), which is $107.60 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $108.85 after opening rate of $108.68 while the lowest price it went was recorded $106.83 before closing at $107.39.Recently in News on January 31, 2023, LitePoint Joins Car Connectivity Consortium to Support Standardization and Interoperability of Vehicle-to-Smartphone Connectivity. Ultra-wideband technology to enable contactless, location aware and secure communication between smartphones and vehicles. You can read further details here

Teradyne Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $127.29 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $67.81 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) full year performance was -14.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Teradyne Inc. shares are logging -13.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 58.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $67.81 and $124.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1760560 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Teradyne Inc. (TER) recorded performance in the market was 23.18%, having the revenues showcasing 27.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.99B, as it employees total of 6500 workers.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 97.68, with a change in the price was noted +27.51. In a similar fashion, Teradyne Inc. posted a movement of +34.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,603,237 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TER is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Teradyne Inc. (TER): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Teradyne Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.08%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.24%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Teradyne Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 36.29%, alongside a downfall of -14.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.01% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.73% during last recorded quarter.