Gear up for the change! Immersion Corporation (IMMR) has hit the volume of 1379021

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) is priced at $9.14 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $8.21 and reached a high price of $8.42, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $8.31. The stock touched a low price of $8.20.Recently in News on March 6, 2023, Immersion Files Patent Infringement Lawsuits Against Xiaomi in Germany, France and India. Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR), a leading developer and provider of technologies for haptics, today announced that it has filed patent infringement lawsuits against several companies of the Xiaomi-Group in Germany, France and India. Immersion filed complaints against Xiaomi-Group companies and their agents in the Düsseldorf Regional Court in Germany, the Tribunal judiciaire de Paris (Paris First Instance Civil Court) in France, and the High Court of Delhi, at New Delhi, in India. You can read further details here

Immersion Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.09 on 03/31/23, with the lowest value was $4.28 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) full year performance was 71.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Immersion Corporation shares are logging 8.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 116.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.22 and $8.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1379021 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Immersion Corporation (IMMR) recorded performance in the market was 31.68%, having the revenues showcasing 33.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 269.24M, as it employees total of 20 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Immersion Corporation (IMMR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Immersion Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.42, with a change in the price was noted +3.74. In a similar fashion, Immersion Corporation posted a movement of +70.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 392,839 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IMMR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Immersion Corporation (IMMR)

Raw Stochastic average of Immersion Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.66%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.44%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Immersion Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 31.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 68.93%, alongside a boost of 71.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 33.20% during last recorded quarter.