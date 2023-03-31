GAN Limited (GAN) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 208.18K

GAN Limited (GAN) is priced at $1.70 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.54 and reached a high price of $1.74, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.48. The stock touched a low price of $1.48.Recently in News on March 30, 2023, GAN Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results. Full year revenue increased 14% driven by strong growth in both B2B and B2C segments. You can read further details here

GAN Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.3300 on 03/30/22, with the lowest value was $1.2000 for the same time period, recorded on 11/28/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

GAN Limited (GAN) full year performance was -66.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GAN Limited shares are logging -68.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.20 and $5.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 478692 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GAN Limited (GAN) recorded performance in the market was 13.33%, having the revenues showcasing 31.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 75.24M, as it employees total of 682 workers.

GAN Limited (GAN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the GAN Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.6882, with a change in the price was noted +0.03. In a similar fashion, GAN Limited posted a movement of +1.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 249,238 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GAN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.18.

GAN Limited (GAN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of GAN Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.27%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.78%.

If we look into the earlier routines of GAN Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -21.66%, alongside a downfall of -66.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.87% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.78% during last recorded quarter.