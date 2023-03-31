F.N.B. Corporation (FNB): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

For the readers interested in the stock health of F.N.B. Corporation (FNB). It is currently valued at $11.58. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $11.82, after setting-off with the price of $11.82. Company’s stock value dipped to $11.455 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $11.50.Recently in News on March 29, 2023, F.N.B. Corporation Wins International Award for Digital Banking Leadership. 2023 Celent Model Bank Award for Omnichannel Retail Delivery Highlights Proprietary eStore® Platform and FNB’s Clicks-to-Bricks Strategy. You can read further details here

F.N.B. Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.71 on 11/11/22, with the lowest value was $10.48 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) full year performance was -9.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, F.N.B. Corporation shares are logging -21.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.48 and $14.71.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 611266 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) recorded performance in the market was -11.27%, having the revenues showcasing -11.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.05B, as it employees total of 3916 workers.

Market experts do have their say about F.N.B. Corporation (FNB)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.37, with a change in the price was noted -2.79. In a similar fashion, F.N.B. Corporation posted a movement of -19.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,536,747 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FNB is recording 0.28 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.20.

Technical breakdown of F.N.B. Corporation (FNB)

Raw Stochastic average of F.N.B. Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.92%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.21%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of F.N.B. Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -11.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.35%, alongside a downfall of -9.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.34% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.40% during last recorded quarter.