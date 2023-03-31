Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) Quarterly Performance is 17.97%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) was valued at $2.46. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.47 while reaching the peak value of $2.585 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.47. The stock current value is $2.56.Recently in News on April 28, 2022, ENEL CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF THE 2021 ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F. Enel Chile (NYSE: ENIC) announced that it filed its 2021 annual report on Form 20–F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28th, 2022. You can read further details here

Enel Chile S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.59 on 03/30/23, with the lowest value was $0.98 for the same time period, recorded on 07/05/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) full year performance was 54.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Enel Chile S.A. shares are logging 2.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 160.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.98 and $2.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 747816 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) recorded performance in the market was 13.78%, having the revenues showcasing 17.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.62B, as it employees total of 2158 workers.

The Analysts eye on Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Enel Chile S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.17, with a change in the price was noted +0.76. In a similar fashion, Enel Chile S.A. posted a movement of +42.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 483,507 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ENIC is recording 0.59 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.57.

Technical rundown of Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC)

Raw Stochastic average of Enel Chile S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.85%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.94%.

Considering, the past performance of Enel Chile S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 69.54%, alongside a boost of 54.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.87% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.97% during last recorded quarter.