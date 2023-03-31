Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

At the end of the latest market close, Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) was valued at $20.58. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $20.57 while reaching the peak value of $20.57 and lowest value recorded on the day was $19.20. The stock current value is $19.52.Recently in News on March 23, 2023, Dorian LPG Ltd. Announces Delivery of 2023-Built Dual-Fuel VLGC HLS Diamond Under Long-Term Time Charter. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) (the “Company” or “Dorian LPG”), one of the world’s largest owners and operators of modern and ECO very large gas carriers (“VLGCs”), is pleased to announce that it took delivery of the 2023-built Dual-Fuel LPG Carrier HLS Diamond, which is the second dual fuel LPG carrier to join the Dorian LPG fleet, on long-term time charter. She will trade in the Helios LPG Pool which we operate jointly with MOL subsidiary, Phoenix Tankers. HLS Diamond is able to transit the old Panama Canal locks, reducing delays and costs compared to the new Panama Canal. The HLS Diamond is the second of four Dual-Fuel VLGCs that are scheduled for delivery to the Company during calendar 2023, each with improved economics and carbon footprints, consistent with our mission to provide safe, reliable, clean, and trouble-free transportation. You can read further details here

Dorian LPG Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $23.51 on 02/13/23, with the lowest value was $12.90 for the same time period, recorded on 09/23/22.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) full year performance was 88.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dorian LPG Ltd. shares are logging -14.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 92.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.15 and $22.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 862730 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) recorded performance in the market was 7.62%, having the revenues showcasing 8.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 787.63M, as it employees total of 79 workers.

The Analysts eye on Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Dorian LPG Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.88, with a change in the price was noted +0.09. In a similar fashion, Dorian LPG Ltd. posted a movement of +0.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 614,854 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LPG is recording 0.75 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.69.

Technical rundown of Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG)

Raw Stochastic average of Dorian LPG Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.01%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.57%.

Considering, the past performance of Dorian LPG Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 51.62%, alongside a boost of 88.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.52% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.59% during last recorded quarter.