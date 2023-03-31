Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

For the readers interested in the stock health of NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP). It is currently valued at $57.95. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $61.20, after setting-off with the price of $61.02. Company’s stock value dipped to $57.62 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $60.94.Recently in News on February 27, 2023, NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout the end of February and March. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) and NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) today announced that members of the senior management team will participate in various investor meetings at the end of February and throughout March. They plan to discuss, among other things, long-term growth rate expectations for NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners. Investors and other interested parties can access a copy of the presentation materials at www.NextEraEnergy.com/investors or www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com. You can read further details here

NextEra Energy Partners LP had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $86.06 on 09/13/22, with the lowest value was $57.50 for the same time period, recorded on 03/24/23.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) full year performance was -29.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NextEra Energy Partners LP shares are logging -32.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 0.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $57.50 and $86.06.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2481514 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) recorded performance in the market was -17.32%, having the revenues showcasing -18.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.81B.

The Analysts eye on NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the NextEra Energy Partners LP a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 71.74, with a change in the price was noted -17.61. In a similar fashion, NextEra Energy Partners LP posted a movement of -23.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 656,276 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NEP is recording 1.59 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.58.

Technical rundown of NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Raw Stochastic average of NextEra Energy Partners LP in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.47%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.93%.

Considering, the past performance of NextEra Energy Partners LP, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -23.25%, alongside a downfall of -29.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.94% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.43% during last recorded quarter.