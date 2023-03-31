Do Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) beta value of 0.74 signposts another twist?

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) is priced at $5.51 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.23 and reached a high price of $3.35, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.29. The stock touched a low price of $3.1685.Recently in News on March 30, 2023, Y-mAbs Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Developments. Q4 2022 DANYELZA® record net product revenues of $16.4 million, driving YoY growth of 71% and 31% sequential increase compared to Q3 2022. You can read further details here

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.48 on 08/08/22, with the lowest value was $2.70 for the same time period, recorded on 03/24/23.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) full year performance was -53.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -73.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 104.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.70 and $20.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 12596723 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) recorded performance in the market was 13.01%, having the revenues showcasing 17.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 134.73M, as it employees total of 148 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.23, with a change in the price was noted +2.28. In a similar fashion, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +67.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 543,309 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YMAB is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)

Raw Stochastic average of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.94%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.05%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -61.57%, alongside a downfall of -53.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 81.41% in the 7-day charts and went up by 40.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.34% during last recorded quarter.