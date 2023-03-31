Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

At the end of the latest market close, Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) was valued at $8.10. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.08 while reaching the peak value of $8.10 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.055. The stock current value is $8.10.Recently in News on March 17, 2023, Diversey Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results. Reported sales +4.3% in the fourth quarter compared to prior year and full year 2022 reported sales +5.6%. You can read further details here

Diversey Holdings Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.68 on 06/06/22, with the lowest value was $3.95 for the same time period, recorded on 11/03/22.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) full year performance was 4.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Diversey Holdings Ltd. shares are logging -24.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 105.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.95 and $10.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1346499 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) recorded performance in the market was 90.14%, having the revenues showcasing 92.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.63B, as it employees total of 9000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Diversey Holdings Ltd. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.81, with a change in the price was noted +2.72. In a similar fashion, Diversey Holdings Ltd. posted a movement of +50.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,818,545 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DSEY is recording 2.95 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.93.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Diversey Holdings Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.64%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.09%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Diversey Holdings Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 90.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 63.97%, alongside a boost of 4.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.87% in the 7-day charts and went down by 31.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 92.40% during last recorded quarter.