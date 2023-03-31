Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR), which is $3.40 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.30 after opening rate of $2.98 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.97 before closing at $3.08.Recently in News on March 28, 2023, Danimer Scientific Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results. — Results In-Line with March 20 Preannouncement –. You can read further details here

Danimer Scientific Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.78 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $1.57 for the same time period, recorded on 12/27/22.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) full year performance was -43.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Danimer Scientific Inc. shares are logging -48.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 116.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.57 and $6.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1419487 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) recorded performance in the market was 90.03%, having the revenues showcasing 98.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 251.97M, as it employees total of 282 workers.

Analysts verdict on Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Danimer Scientific Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.27, with a change in the price was noted +0.85. In a similar fashion, Danimer Scientific Inc. posted a movement of +33.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,395,795 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DNMR is recording 0.73 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.73.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Danimer Scientific Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.20%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Danimer Scientific Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 90.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.29%, alongside a downfall of -43.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 31.33% in the 7-day charts and went down by 44.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 98.92% during last recorded quarter.