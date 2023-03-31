Buying a D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is possibly the most advantageous right now

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is priced at $0.52 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.5434 and reached a high price of $0.5567, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.55. The stock touched a low price of $0.5135.Recently in News on March 29, 2023, D-Wave Quantum Inc. Announces Date Change for Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Earnings Call. D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services, and the only quantum computing company building commercial annealing quantum computing systems and developing gate-model quantum computing systems, today announced it is moving its earnings date for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results to the week of April 10, 2023. D-Wave is changing the date of the earnings press release and conference call to coincide with the delayed filing of its Form 10-K. The new date of the earnings press release and conference call is forthcoming and will be available on the D-Wave Investor Relations website: https://ir.dwavesys.com/. You can read further details here

D-Wave Quantum Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) full year performance was -94.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, D-Wave Quantum Inc. shares are logging -96.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 5.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.49 and $13.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 678327 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) recorded performance in the market was -63.91%, having the revenues showcasing -66.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 57.68M, as it employees total of 190 workers.

Analysts verdict on D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the D-Wave Quantum Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4629, with a change in the price was noted -1.86. In a similar fashion, D-Wave Quantum Inc. posted a movement of -78.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,283,363 in trading volumes.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of D-Wave Quantum Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.11%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.61%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of D-Wave Quantum Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -63.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -92.32%, alongside a downfall of -94.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.44% in the 7-day charts and went up by -22.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -66.47% during last recorded quarter.