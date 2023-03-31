Analysts Mean recommendation for Eventbrite Inc. (EB) was 2.40: Is this the key time?

Eventbrite Inc. (EB) is priced at $8.62 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $8.54 and reached a high price of $8.66, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $8.37. The stock touched a low price of $8.29.Recently in News on March 6, 2023, Eventbrite to Participate in Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB), a global self-service ticketing, marketing, and experience technology platform, today announced that Julia Hartz, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Lanny Baker, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 12:55 p.m. PT. You can read further details here

Eventbrite Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.74 on 04/04/22, with the lowest value was $5.30 for the same time period, recorded on 12/28/22.

Eventbrite Inc. (EB) full year performance was -41.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Eventbrite Inc. shares are logging -45.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 62.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.30 and $15.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 619354 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Eventbrite Inc. (EB) recorded performance in the market was 47.10%, having the revenues showcasing 47.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 824.70M, as it employees total of 881 workers.

Eventbrite Inc. (EB) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Eventbrite Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.64, with a change in the price was noted +1.99. In a similar fashion, Eventbrite Inc. posted a movement of +29.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 972,917 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EB is recording 2.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.13.

Eventbrite Inc. (EB): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Eventbrite Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.54%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.49%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Eventbrite Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 47.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 41.78%, alongside a downfall of -41.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.35% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 47.86% during last recorded quarter.