Afya Limited (AFYA): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

For the readers interested in the stock health of Afya Limited (AFYA). It is currently valued at $11.30. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $11.08, after setting-off with the price of $10.89. Company’s stock value dipped to $10.80 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $11.04.Recently in News on March 24, 2023, Afya Limited Announces a New Rule 10b5-1 Share Repurchase Program. Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA), today announced that, after the completion of its third share repurchase program, which resulted in the purchase of 1,874,457 Class A common shares, its Board of Directors has approved a new share repurchase program providing for the repurchase of up to 2,000,000 of its outstanding Class A common shares (the “Shares”), which represents approximately 5.8% of its free float in accordance with the conditions established by the Board of Directors on March 23, 2023. Accordingly, in connection with repurchases under the new program, Afya today announced that will enter into a written trading plan (the “Plan”) with BofA Securities, Inc., as the independent broker-dealer, which is intended to comply with the requirements of Rule 10b5-1 (“Rule 10b5-1”) and Rule 10b-18 (“Rule 10b-18”), each under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). You can read further details here

Afya Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.02 on 11/11/22, with the lowest value was $8.73 for the same time period, recorded on 07/12/22.

Afya Limited (AFYA) full year performance was -24.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Afya Limited shares are logging -33.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.73 and $17.02.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 109465 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Afya Limited (AFYA) recorded performance in the market was -27.66%, having the revenues showcasing -29.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 971.30M, as it employees total of 8079 workers.

Specialists analysis on Afya Limited (AFYA)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Afya Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.97, with a change in the price was noted -4.33. In a similar fashion, Afya Limited posted a movement of -27.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 319,214 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AFYA is recording 0.85 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.77.

Trends and Technical analysis: Afya Limited (AFYA)

Raw Stochastic average of Afya Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.17%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.95%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -18.18%, alongside a downfall of -24.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.50% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -29.73% during last recorded quarter.