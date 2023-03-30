Toro Corp. (TORO): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

At the end of the latest market close, Toro Corp. (TORO) was valued at $1.63. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.66 while reaching the peak value of $2.88 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.62. The stock current value is $1.95.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Toro Corp. shares are logging -92.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.42 and $26.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 24916163 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Toro Corp. (TORO) recorded performance in the market was -83.04%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.71M.

Specialists analysis on Toro Corp. (TORO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Toro Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TORO is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.07.

Trends and Technical analysis: Toro Corp. (TORO)

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -83.04%.