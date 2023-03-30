Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) market price of $1.04 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) was valued at $0.90. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.93 while reaching the peak value of $1.08 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.93. The stock current value is $1.04.

Tingo Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3500 on 11/28/22, with the lowest value was $0.4100 for the same time period, recorded on 04/28/22.

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) full year performance was 68.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tingo Group Inc. shares are logging -22.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 153.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.41 and $1.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 713626 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) recorded performance in the market was 25.30%, having the revenues showcasing 36.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 172.45M, as it employees total of 431 workers.

The Analysts eye on Tingo Group Inc. (TIO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9501, with a change in the price was noted +0.33. In a similar fashion, Tingo Group Inc. posted a movement of +46.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 396,315 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TIO is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Tingo Group Inc. (TIO)

Raw Stochastic average of Tingo Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.82%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.88%.

Considering, the past performance of Tingo Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 50.75%, alongside a boost of 68.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 24.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by 14.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 36.81% during last recorded quarter.