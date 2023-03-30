Taseko Mines Limited (TGB): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

At the end of the latest market close, Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) was valued at $1.61. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.59 while reaching the peak value of $1.65 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.59. The stock current value is $1.61.Recently in News on March 15, 2023, TASEKO CLOSES ACQUISITION OF 12.5% INTEREST IN GIBRALTAR COPPER MINE. Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) (“Taseko” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of its acquisition of an additional 12.5% interest in the Gibraltar Mine from Sojitz Corporation (“Sojitz”). Gibraltar is operated through a joint venture which is owned 75% by Taseko and 25% by Cariboo Copper Corporation (“Cariboo”). Under the terms of the Agreement, Taseko has acquired Sojitz’s 50% interest in Cariboo, and now holds an effective 87.5% interest in the Gibraltar Mine. You can read further details here

Taseko Mines Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.4092 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.8900 for the same time period, recorded on 07/15/22.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) full year performance was -27.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Taseko Mines Limited shares are logging -33.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 80.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.89 and $2.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 622804 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) recorded performance in the market was 9.52%, having the revenues showcasing 12.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 470.31M, as it employees total of 207 workers.

Analysts verdict on Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5369, with a change in the price was noted +0.54. In a similar fashion, Taseko Mines Limited posted a movement of +50.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,423,683 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TGB is recording 1.65 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.60.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Taseko Mines Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.65%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.87%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Taseko Mines Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 38.79%, alongside a downfall of -27.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.23% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.59% during last recorded quarter.