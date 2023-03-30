SatixFy Communications Ltd. (SATX): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

For the readers interested in the stock health of SatixFy Communications Ltd. (SATX). It is currently valued at $0.80. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.93, after setting-off with the price of $0.90. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.78 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.91.Recently in News on March 16, 2023, ReOrbit Signs a Deal With SatixFy to Co-Develop the On-Board Processor for ReOrbit’s Highly Flexible Software-Defined Satellite Gluon. ReOrbit, a leading provider of software-defined satellites, and SatixFy Communications Ltd. (NYSE AMERICAN: SATX), a leader in next-generation satellite communication systems based on in-house developed chipsets, announced today a purchase deal of a communication subsystem for ReOrbit´s Gluon platform. Gluon is a highly flexible software-defined satellite platform, capable of accommodating several types of payloads, from Earth Observation to Relay laser communications services. This platform will utilise state-of-the-art SatixFy radios to accommodate the need for high data rate links to enable communication between the ReOrbit Satellites and the ground segment. You can read further details here

SatixFy Communications Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

SatixFy Communications Ltd. (SATX) full year performance was -91.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SatixFy Communications Ltd. shares are logging -99.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and -9.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.88 and $79.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 698091 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SatixFy Communications Ltd. (SATX) recorded performance in the market was -89.77%, having the revenues showcasing -84.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 62.14M, as it employees total of 202 workers.

Analysts verdict on SatixFy Communications Ltd. (SATX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SatixFy Communications Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.4768, with a change in the price was noted -10.34. In a similar fashion, SatixFy Communications Ltd. posted a movement of -92.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 902,359 in trading volumes.

SatixFy Communications Ltd. (SATX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of SatixFy Communications Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.17%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.43%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of SatixFy Communications Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -89.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -92.02%, alongside a downfall of -91.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -15.01% in the 7-day charts and went up by -41.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -84.74% during last recorded quarter.