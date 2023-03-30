Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Rite Aid Corporation (RAD), which is $2.18 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.215 after opening rate of $2.14 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.08 before closing at $2.15.Recently in News on March 23, 2023, Rite Aid to Release Fourth Quarter Results on April 20. Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) will release financial results for its Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter, which ended March 4, 2023, on Thursday, April 20, 2023. The company will hold an analyst call at 8:30 a.m. ET with remarks by Rite Aid’s management team. The call will be broadcast at https://investors.riteaid.com. You can read further details here

Rite Aid Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.60 on 08/11/22, with the lowest value was $2.05 for the same time period, recorded on 03/24/23.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) full year performance was -78.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rite Aid Corporation shares are logging -81.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 6.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.05 and $11.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 983578 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) recorded performance in the market was -34.73%, having the revenues showcasing -33.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 128.48M, as it employees total of 53000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Rite Aid Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.91, with a change in the price was noted -2.98. In a similar fashion, Rite Aid Corporation posted a movement of -57.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,583,983 in trading volumes.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Rite Aid Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.10%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.06%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Rite Aid Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -34.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -68.99%, alongside a downfall of -78.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.80% in the 7-day charts and went up by -41.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -33.33% during last recorded quarter.