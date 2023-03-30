Reason’s why Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $9.29

At the end of the latest market close, Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) was valued at $7.69. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.66 while reaching the peak value of $7.785 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.635. The stock current value is $7.80.Recently in News on February 15, 2023, 4Q22 Results: Telefônica Brasil S.A. Telefônica Brasil – (B3: VIVT3; NYSE: VIV), announces its results for 4Q22 and 2022. You can read further details here

Telefonica Brasil S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.78 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $6.49 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) full year performance was -27.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Telefonica Brasil S.A. shares are logging -32.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.48 and $11.53.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 709279 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) recorded performance in the market was 10.45%, having the revenues showcasing 10.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.61B, as it employees total of 33000 workers.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.44, with a change in the price was noted -0.35. In a similar fashion, Telefonica Brasil S.A. posted a movement of -4.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,336,260 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VIV is recording 0.28 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.19.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Telefonica Brasil S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.18%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.11%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Telefonica Brasil S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.56%, alongside a downfall of -27.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.81% in the 7-day charts and went up by 4.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.45% during last recorded quarter.