Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

At the end of the latest market close, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) was valued at $0.49. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.4704 while reaching the peak value of $0.4979 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.4301. The stock current value is $0.46.Recently in News on March 22, 2023, Panbela Announces Issuance of New Patent in Japan; Patent is for Claims of a Novel Process for the Production of SBP-101. Patent developed in collaboration with Syngene International Ltd. You can read further details here

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $87.6000 on 04/01/22, with the lowest value was $0.4100 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/23.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) full year performance was -99.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -99.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.41 and $87.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 693919 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) recorded performance in the market was -84.31%, having the revenues showcasing -85.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.40M, as it employees total of 6 workers.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Panbela Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.7500, with a change in the price was noted -4.64. In a similar fashion, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -90.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,219,218 in trading volumes.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.23%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.73%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Panbela Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -84.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -96.83%, alongside a downfall of -99.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.21% in the 7-day charts and went up by -66.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -85.59% during last recorded quarter.