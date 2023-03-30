Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: Wingstop Inc. (WING)

Wingstop Inc. (WING) is priced at $179.41 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $185.43 and reached a high price of $185.70, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $183.82. The stock touched a low price of $179.29.Recently in News on March 14, 2023, Wingstop Brings Tournament Moments to Life with Three New Flavors: Pure Mayhem, Crunch Time and Meltdown. Made specially for basketball viewing, the new flavors can be tasted in the Full Court Meal. You can read further details here

Wingstop Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $193.74 on 02/22/23, with the lowest value was $67.67 for the same time period, recorded on 05/24/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wingstop Inc. (WING) full year performance was 61.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Wingstop Inc. shares are logging -7.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 165.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $67.67 and $193.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 701435 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Wingstop Inc. (WING) recorded performance in the market was 30.37%, having the revenues showcasing 24.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.37B, as it employees total of 1031 workers.

Wingstop Inc. (WING) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Wingstop Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 160.33, with a change in the price was noted +30.59. In a similar fashion, Wingstop Inc. posted a movement of +20.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 563,050 in trading volumes.

Wingstop Inc. (WING): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Wingstop Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.80%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.24%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Wingstop Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 42.81%, alongside a boost of 61.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.96% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.92% during last recorded quarter.