Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

At the end of the latest market close, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) was valued at $89.67. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $91.14 while reaching the peak value of $94.41 and lowest value recorded on the day was $90.51. The stock current value is $93.60.Recently in News on March 23, 2023, Lattice Wins 2023 Artificial Intelligence Awards. Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it won two Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards from The Business Intelligence Group. The Lattice Avant™ FPGA platform and Lattice sensAI™ solution stack were recognized in the Vehicle Infrastructure Integration and Computer Vision categories, respectively, for solving key customer challenges around adding intelligence to Edge systems and applications. You can read further details here

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $96.82 on 03/23/23, with the lowest value was $43.41 for the same time period, recorded on 07/05/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) full year performance was 47.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares are logging -3.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 115.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $43.41 and $96.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2409823 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) recorded performance in the market was 44.27%, having the revenues showcasing 46.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.33B, as it employees total of 949 workers.

Specialists analysis on Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Lattice Semiconductor Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 75.68, with a change in the price was noted +43.36. In a similar fashion, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation posted a movement of +86.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,612,730 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LSCC is recording 0.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.26.

Trends and Technical analysis: Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)

Raw Stochastic average of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.74%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 44.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 90.98%, alongside a boost of 47.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.17% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 46.39% during last recorded quarter.