Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

At the end of the latest market close, Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) was valued at $0.41. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.43 while reaching the peak value of $0.51 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.41. The stock current value is $0.50.

Kaixin Auto Holdings had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3400 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $0.2800 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/23.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) full year performance was -65.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kaixin Auto Holdings shares are logging -62.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 78.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $1.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 766358 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) recorded performance in the market was 70.23%, having the revenues showcasing 24.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 91.92M, as it employees total of 35 workers.

The Analysts eye on Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kaixin Auto Holdings a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4332, with a change in the price was noted +0.01. In a similar fashion, Kaixin Auto Holdings posted a movement of +1.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 210,502 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KXIN is recording 1.53 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.76.

Technical rundown of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)

Raw Stochastic average of Kaixin Auto Holdings in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.53%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.11%.

Considering, the past performance of Kaixin Auto Holdings, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 70.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -49.59%, alongside a downfall of -65.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 42.60% in the 7-day charts and went up by 26.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.77% during last recorded quarter.