Gear up for the change! G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) has hit the volume of 3575268

For the readers interested in the stock health of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD). It is currently valued at $2.69. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.1499, after setting-off with the price of $1.95. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.89 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.91.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $57.0500 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $1.6600 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/23.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) full year performance was -94.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd shares are logging -95.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 62.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.66 and $57.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3575268 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) recorded performance in the market was -17.99%, having the revenues showcasing 19.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.83M.

The Analysts eye on G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.1500, with a change in the price was noted -2.13. In a similar fashion, G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd posted a movement of -44.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 566,263 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD)

Raw Stochastic average of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.66%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.16%.

Considering, the past performance of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -65.06%, alongside a downfall of -94.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 50.28% in the 7-day charts and went up by 13.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.03% during last recorded quarter.