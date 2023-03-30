GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC), which is $81.61 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $79.47 after opening rate of $77.36 while the lowest price it went was recorded $77.06 before closing at $79.24.Recently in News on March 2, 2023, Advantus Health Partners and GE HealthCare Announce Multi-Year Agreement to Expand Access to Healthcare Technology Management Services. The two companies will offer healthcare organizations a holistic program that goes beyond the traditional break-fix approach to medical device maintenance. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. shares are logging 2.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 53.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $53.00 and $79.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 605642 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) recorded performance in the market was 39.79%, having the revenues showcasing 41.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 35.62B, as it employees total of 50000 workers.

The Analysts eye on GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GEHC is recording 0.88 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.88.

Technical rundown of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC)

Raw Stochastic average of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.05%.

Considering, the past performance of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 39.79%. The shares increased approximately by 7.79% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 41.93% during last recorded quarter.