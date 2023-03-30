Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.46

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH), which is $24.18 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $24.19 after opening rate of $24.10 while the lowest price it went was recorded $23.775 before closing at $23.67.Recently in News on March 29, 2023, Equitable Holdings Announces Investor Day on May 10, 2023. Equitable Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: EQH) announced today that it will hold its inaugural Investor Day on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The event will be held at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and will be broadcast during a live webcast via Equitable Holdings’ website at ir.equitableholdings.com. Members of the executive management team will deliver presentations on the Company’s strategic priorities and outlook, beginning at 1:00 pm ET, followed by a Q&A session. You can read further details here

Equitable Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $33.24 on 02/16/23, with the lowest value was $22.58 for the same time period, recorded on 03/24/23.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) full year performance was -23.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Equitable Holdings Inc. shares are logging -27.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 7.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.58 and $33.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2536736 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) recorded performance in the market was -15.75%, having the revenues showcasing -14.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.90B, as it employees total of 8200 workers.

Analysts verdict on Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Equitable Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 29.82, with a change in the price was noted -6.46. In a similar fashion, Equitable Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -21.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,807,557 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EQH is recording 143.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 59.30.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Equitable Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.96%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.92%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Equitable Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -15.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -8.44%, alongside a downfall of -23.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by -23.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.86% during last recorded quarter.